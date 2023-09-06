Lady gets 10-year American visa in 2 days after making application, rejoices over new blessing
- A lady was amazed when she got a 10-year American visa without officials checking her documents
- The lady who is based in the UK blamed poverty for the issues people go through while applying for a visa
- Many social media "tapped" into her blessings as some said that her UK location helped the application
A lady's American visa application was approved in two days without having to present documents.
The lady (@thatgirlcalledlois) was surprised that the application only took two days and she was given a 10-year visa without hassle.
Lady got American visa
She said the fast process was possible because she was in the UK, as the same approval would have dragged elsewhere.
The lady in a clip revealed that she even had to tell the officials they had not checked any of the documents she came with.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ophelia Darko768 said:
"They know it’s legit cos you’ve already made it to UK."
aduhene5 said:
"I tap into your blessing."
Cryptic said:
"Same for me. They didn't check anything. I spent like 30sec at the interview."
Ibeen said:
"It’s not poverty but the economic strength of the country. A rich man in Ghana will still go through a lot before getting the visa."
Bynnachelsea said:
"you said u were praying so don’t result it to poverty it’s Grace."
Malis bags and heels said:
"Is Grace not money dear ..Trust me it is God."
niilartey said:
"Don't you think maybe it's the prayer that has worked."
Akua Afriyie Melin M said:
Man who relocated abroad starts working in warehouse, people react: "We need more doctors in Canada"
"I trap into this testimony in Jesus name."
Kobby said:
"Information you provide when applying. They are able to determine false information because they are trained to do so."
Another lad got American visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady narrated the struggle she went through before getting an American visa.
The lady, @ibiayo, narrated that she anointed herself one year ago before going for her visa interview in Abuja. Despite her spiritual preparation, she was denied.
Nigerian family relocated to Canada
Similarly, a Nigerian family of six landed in Canada, and the celebration of their arrival got one of them singing and dancing.
In a video shared by TikTok handle @howtojapa, a man quickly ran down the road when the family with their kid arrived.
