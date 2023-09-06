A lady was amazed when she got a 10-year American visa without officials checking her documents

The lady who is based in the UK blamed poverty for the issues people go through while applying for a visa

Many social media "tapped" into her blessings as some said that her UK location helped the application

A lady's American visa application was approved in two days without having to present documents.

The lady (@thatgirlcalledlois) was surprised that the application only took two days and she was given a 10-year visa without hassle.

The lady was surprised when she got US visa in two days.

Source: TikTok

Lady got American visa

She said the fast process was possible because she was in the UK, as the same approval would have dragged elsewhere.

The lady in a clip revealed that she even had to tell the officials they had not checked any of the documents she came with.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ophelia Darko768 said:

"They know it’s legit cos you’ve already made it to UK."

aduhene5 said:

"I tap into your blessing."

Cryptic said:

"Same for me. They didn't check anything. I spent like 30sec at the interview."

Ibeen said:

"It’s not poverty but the economic strength of the country. A rich man in Ghana will still go through a lot before getting the visa."

Bynnachelsea said:

"you said u were praying so don’t result it to poverty it’s Grace."

Malis bags and heels said:

"Is Grace not money dear ..Trust me it is God."

niilartey said:

"Don't you think maybe it's the prayer that has worked."

Akua Afriyie Melin M said:

"I trap into this testimony in Jesus name."

Kobby said:

"Information you provide when applying. They are able to determine false information because they are trained to do so."

Source: Legit.ng