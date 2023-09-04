A Nigerian lady living in the UK showed a house going for £1300 (N1,243,054.47), which she could not get because there were many offers

In a video that has gone viral online, many prospective tenants queued in front of the house to check it out

Many who watched her clip complained about how housing cost has increased in the UK over the years

A Nigerian lady in the UK who has been documenting her house hunting abroad shared a video of an apartment.

The lady (@solaceojotule) showed how many people queued like they were in a bank to check the same apartment in Edgware.

People queued to check out the apartment. Photo source: @solaceojotule

Source: TikTok

House hunting in UK

Revealing the apartment goes for £1300 (N1,243,054.47), the lady added that she met other people there to check the apartment out.

The lady said she was not surprised that she did not get the apartment as there were many offers from prospective tenants.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

linhnhi16806 said:

"£1300 for a council flat in zone 4 this is wild."

charlottesmith861 said:

"That's an ex-council house if I ever saw one."

SM said:

"If possible look for housing a tiny bit further out on the Elizabeth Line (train line), way cheaper."

The lady responded:

"Yes, that's where I am searching now."

abzzyrahman said:

"£1300pm for rent. Now add essential utilities and the council tax. You're paying £2000 pm for a flat in Edgware. Scary times."

Kes Aku said:

"We’re suffering in this UK o."

sophia said:

"Someone most probably offered a years rent in advance."

Natasha said:

"I’ve never seen so many people over a house wow."

mshossyni said:

"This is crazy! we need rent control asap."

Chelsea said:

"That’s the price of the mortgage on the property I live in. Housing crisis is very real."

