Nigerian Lady Relocates to UK, Works Multiple Shifts in Supermarket, Restaurant, Traffic Department
- A Nigerian lady in the UK said despite the multiple shift jobs she was working, she still loved the country
- The hardworking lady faced the challenges of being a supermarket attendant and traffic warden in the cold
- Nigerians who reacted to her video encouraged her, as some based abroad shared similar experiences
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
A Nigerian lady who travelled to the UK for better opportunities shared how she has been coping abroad.
The beautiful lady (@ceentiya_of_abuja) worked multiple jobs as a supermarket attendant and traffic warden in the UK.
Working shifts in the UK
A part of the lady's video showed her eating noodles from the pot after a day of multiple work to show she was tired.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Despite the struggle to make ends meet abroad, the lady said she would not hesitate to choose the UK "over and over again".
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
OLA said:
"I’ve done all those jobs so far , better days ahead soon Glad I’ll soon start working full time now."
Maamekyerewaa said:
"Better days ahead everyone has been there."
odionye chisom said:
"We all eat noodles... i add cucumber and cabbage to mine and tag it healthy food."
Sergio Jnr said:
"Omo you don hustle pass me for this youkay oh."
Big dj soft said:
"Uk na ur mate?"
Jay said:
"I know a TRaffic control gear when I see one,better days ahead babe."
Bougi£_ said:
"What’s your line of work gan gan? I saw about 3….cynthia whyyyyyy."
She replied:
"Man can not live my bread alone."
Praizenation17 said:
"Everybody Dey pick shift."
Jenny said:
"Tough times never last only tough people last."
Tim said:
"I did cleaner job and trekked so much, I called my mum crying. May God bless our hustle."
Man earned big salary in UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man living in the UK showed why the country was a good place to have a better life as a migrant.
The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard.
Source: Legit.ng