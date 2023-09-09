Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Relocates to UK, Works Multiple Shifts in Supermarket, Restaurant, Traffic Department
Nigerian Lady Relocates to UK, Works Multiple Shifts in Supermarket, Restaurant, Traffic Department

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian lady in the UK said despite the multiple shift jobs she was working, she still loved the country
  • The hardworking lady faced the challenges of being a supermarket attendant and traffic warden in the cold
  • Nigerians who reacted to her video encouraged her, as some based abroad shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who travelled to the UK for better opportunities shared how she has been coping abroad.

The beautiful lady (@ceentiya_of_abuja) worked multiple jobs as a supermarket attendant and traffic warden in the UK.

Work in UK/Nigerian lady worked shifts.
The lady worked as a traffic warden. Photo source: @ceentiya_of_abuja
Source: TikTok

Working shifts in the UK

A part of the lady's video showed her eating noodles from the pot after a day of multiple work to show she was tired.

Despite the struggle to make ends meet abroad, the lady said she would not hesitate to choose the UK "over and over again".

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OLA said:

"I’ve done all those jobs so far , better days ahead soon Glad I’ll soon start working full time now."

Maamekyerewaa said:

"Better days ahead everyone has been there."

odionye chisom said:

"We all eat noodles... i add cucumber and cabbage to mine and tag it healthy food."

Sergio Jnr said:

"Omo you don hustle pass me for this youkay oh."

Big dj soft said:

"Uk na ur mate?"

Jay said:

"I know a TRaffic control gear when I see one,better days ahead babe."

Bougi£_ said:

"What’s your line of work gan gan? I saw about 3….cynthia whyyyyyy."

She replied:

"Man can not live my bread alone."

Praizenation17 said:

"Everybody Dey pick shift."

Jenny said:

"Tough times never last only tough people last."

Tim said:

"I did cleaner job and trekked so much, I called my mum crying. May God bless our hustle."

Man earned big salary in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man living in the UK showed why the country was a good place to have a better life as a migrant.

The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard.

Source: Legit.ng

