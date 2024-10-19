In January 2024, a man loaned his struggling married friend N150k to help his wife deliver through cesarean section

After failing to repay the loan in May and June, the creditor, now having financial constraints, reached out to his married friend

Quite to his disappointment, his married friend's response on WhatsApp was unexpected, causing him to cry out online

A man, Bawalicious, has expressed displeasure over his married friend's behaviour months after he lent him N150k.

Bawalicious recalled how he lent his struggling married friend, named SKG, N150k to help his wife deliver via cesarean section.

According to Bawalicious on Facebook, his friend promised to pay back by May but failed to do so and shifted it to June.

In June, his friend still didn't keep to his promise. Bawalicious said he experienced financial constraints and reached out to his friend to give him at least N50k, but he claimed he did not have money.

Bawalicious said despite his friend's claim, he found out he lodged in a hotel with a lady and was blocked when he confronted his married pal. His post on Facebook read in part:

"Since January, I loaned a friend ₦150,000 because his wife was going to deliver through cesarean section (CS) and he was struggling financially. He claimed he hadn't expected the CS delivery.

"I gave him the money out of love for our friendship, not because I had much, but because my friend was having a baby and my conscience wouldn't allow me to rest if I hadn't helped.

"I didn't disturb him for repayment, even though he promised to pay by May, which he failed to do. We went out on the morning of my birthday, May 25th, and he promised to pay by June. I told him no problem.

"June came and I heard nothing from him. Instead, he was busy posting about the gifts he bought for his woman while still owing me.

"In August, I faced serious financial issues, even losing my iPhone 13 and other valuables.

"Desperate for money, I reached out to SKG, requesting just ₦50,000 from my money, but he claimed he had no money. Yet, that same night, he lodged at Epitome Hotel with an OS and our friends sent me pictures.

"Confronting him with the evidence and I threatened to show his woman. He got upset, blocked me, and our mutual friends..."

He chatted his married friend on WhatsApp and got shocking responses. He posted their chats online.

Social media users react

Patience J Mutang said:

"If I'm to say I'll advise you to leave the money for him, because if you decide to follow it up you'll spend way more than that, leave him with God and watch how it goes with him I promise you karma never misses it's address."

Cakesby Lona said:

"Wen dem de borrow,dem go de use sweet mouth but to pay back na problem.

"Naso I borrow my friend wen she still insult me ontop my own money before she pay.

"Times are hard,he should look for dat money and pay u back biko."

Glory Pato said:

"He was never your friend. Take legal action against him and get your money from him. But never you have anything to do with him again afterward.

"So sorry for the outcome. Na why some people doesn't help others again these days."

Omo Oyinkan said:

"One of the greatest lessons I learnt from my mum is not to borrow someone the amount of money I know I'm not capable of giving, People can't be predictable, I have never been in this position because I always use my mum strategy, if u want to borrow 10k from me and i know that I'm not capable of giving u the 10k, if it is 2k that i can afford to give I will just borrow u the 2k.

"If u pay it back fine and if u refuse it will just make me know that u can't pay back huge some of money. I'm sorry this happening to u."

Kuzy Chappo said:

"Moral lesson:any money you can’t give your friend for free,dont borrow it out to him or her."

