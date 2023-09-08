A heartwarming TikTok video of a young man who travelled to Nigeria without telling his wife has gone viral

The man, who had been away from his wife for a long time, decided to surprise her by pretending to be a delivery man

However, his wife recognised his voice as soon as he spoke and ran to embrace him

The video showed a young man who secretly travelled to Nigeria from abroad, leaving his wife behind.

The man, who had been longing to see his wife again, planned to surprise her by disguising himself as a delivery man.

Nigerian man returns to wife excitedly. Photo credit: TikTok/@dera

He knocked on the door of their house and spoke to his wife through the intercom.

However, his wife instantly recognised his voice and couldn’t believe her ears.

Man misses wife, leaves Nigeria

She opened the door and saw her husband standing there with a big smile.

She threw herself into his arms and hugged him tightly. They then went inside the house, where the man expressed his happiness to be back home.

He said he was eager to taste his wife’s delicious cooking, which he had missed so much.

The video has captured the hearts of thousands of TikTok users, who have watched and commented on the couple’s emotional reunion.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Karim said:

"No wonder she can not do video alone, truly she miss you."

Jhayceeka wrote:

"Is the "is that my husband" for me..Chukwu nna mere m ebere."

Omalicha Tee commented:

"Na so marriage be? 3 Can't wait for someone's son that can't do without me."

Oyorofriday _oficial:

"Make una take am easy abeg. So of us are single to stupor."

Chicken Delish:

"Oh God why am i blushing? When he said now he can be feed does it mean he was not fed in naija&if you know you know love is sweet."

User5987472233706:

"Why am i smiling like mumu , aswear. Love sweet. My own now is over a year l have not seen him."

Dagogo:

"I can do without my wife for 2-3 weeks so far i am in nigeria but i can't do without her for 2days in the UK."

