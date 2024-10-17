A Nigerian man has turned to netizens for advice on how to fix his problem with his wife of six months

He complained about how his wife disturbs him all the time for bedroom action and lamented that he needed a break

The man admitted that his wife's libido was high, which was why he desired to take a break from the marriage to rest somewhere

Six months after he got married, a Nigerian man, @jib_dollar, cried out for help online.

@jib_dollar refrained from saying he regretted getting married but singled out his wife as the problem.

@jib_dollar said on X that he needed to take a break from his marriage as his wife's libido was high. The man narrated how she pestered him at different times for bedroom activities.

According to him, his wife said she didn't want them to delay childbirth. However, he couldn't match her energy. He wrote:

"I don’t want to say I regret my marriage but at this point in time, I wish I could take a break from my marriage and rest my head somewhere before my wife kills me. Our marriage is only six months old but what I’m going through makes me feel like I’ve been married forever."

In follow-up tweets, the man shed more light on his problem with his wife. His tweets blew up on X.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail married man's story

@Itzpelumi said:

"You are the man of the house and you should be dictating. That’s why you are the head of the house. Let her know when you are tired not finding what to give her."

@bigarms4me said:

"That is part of the commitment you've made but to the point that it tires you is a different story."

@GiftUzor3 said:

"It's not funny 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Is she in anyway from Akwa-Ibom or Cross River? But in everything, it's better than cheating on you just man up."

@Irunnia_ said:

"I want to ask a question. Was she like this during courtship or did she switch up immediately you guys got married?"

@ThePioneer_ said:

"Nigerians dey collect from T-pain, you dey collect from your wife."

