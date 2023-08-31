A Nigerian lady, Amaka, has finally married her Romanian heartthrob, Robert, after five months of online dating

The 37-year-old lady said she had been on dating sites and apps for the past 12 years before they found each other

Amaka, who had almost given up on finding love on dating sites, shared how she met Robert on Bumble

After 12 years of searching for love on dating apps and sites, a Nigerian lady named Amaka has married her Romanian lover, Robert, whom she dated online for five months.

Amaka did a tell-it-all on her journey to finding love on the dating site Bumble and how she almost gave up on online love searches.

Amaka married Robert after five months of online dating. Photo Credit: @white_black_love

Amaka has been on dating sites since 25

Via the couple's page on Instagram, Amaka shared how she started looking for love on dating sites and apps at the age of 25.

As someone who hardly socialise and mingle with the opposite gender, Amaka said she found it difficult to find love the conventional way.

After 12 years on different dating sites and apps, Amaka was at the point of deleting the Bumble app when love came knocking.

Amaka shares how she met Robert

According to Amaka, Robert liked her profile when she was about to delete the Bumble app and everything took off from that point. In her words:

"I had almost given up and was about deleting the app when he liked my profile, we matched and I said " hello" and that was how it all started...

"2 weeks later, he met with my parents virtually...asked for traditional marriage rites lists..."

Amaka and Robert sealed their love in a month of physical meeting

After five months of online dating, Robert, who is based in the United Kingdom, finally came to Nigeria for his first meeting with Amaka on August 4.

On August 5, the couple had their court wedding and then church wedding on August 12, all in Nigeria. Though Robert's parents couldn't physically attend, they followed the occasion virtually.

Amaka said she got married at age 37 and appreciated God for making it possible.

"It was the happiest day of my life getting married to the man whom God used to take away all the name calling, mockery & tears I was experiencing as a 37 years old unmarried single lady!

"God never comes late, He only has His time table & He follows it duely!

"To Him alone be the Glory."

Check out the couple's post below:

Amaka and Robert's marriage warms hearts online

marissa_fashion_empire said:

"I met my husband on Facebook too, I wasn't in any relationship and I decided to reply all pending messages and hopped on his, he had always wished me happy birthday for 5years , and today I'm happily married and I thank God for pushing me to reply his message."

chidimma_juliet06 said:

"Congratulations darling, God is Ever faithful,, Am not Ending this year single, God i don't know how you will do it,but I know you can do it."

santaslye_ said:

"5 months is acceptable for who get money and white but who no get go still dey observe her character if she sabi wash clothes or sweep or cook for the guy."

officialrockypain said:

"Romania residency don set! No too get hope oooo..Romanians dey travel go hustle for other countries like us!"

ojulewastudio said:

"As many as are believing God for their own soulmate this year God will connect you to your God ordained soulmate ❤️❤️❤️ love is a beautiful thing."

