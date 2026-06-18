A man has reacted to a video from Alexx Ekubo's burial, showing the actor’s sister’s display after seeing his casket

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to the dramatic videos, the man shared what he observed about the action of the actor’s sister in the clip

A Nigerian man shared his thoughts on the dramatic display by actor Alexx Ekubo’s sister after seeing her video during the actor's wake-keep.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A man reacts to Alexx Ekubo's sister's dramatic display after seeing casket. Photo: @durkiowiz, @alexxekubo

Source: UGC

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and his burial is currently ongoing in his hometown.

Man shares observation about Alexx Ekubo's sister

Identified as @justtemi__ on X, the young man reacted to a video showing the actor's sister becoming uncontrollable upon seeing her brother's coffin in the car.

The man reacted to the video, saying:

"Not to sound insensitive but whatever you see in this video is performative asf! where was the energy when she was applying her makeup?? lmao."

See his X post below:

Reactions trail man's observation about Alexx Ekubo's sister

@Kimberlie_Sznn said:

"First of all that’s his elder sister and I hope you know there’s something called denial and acceptance maybe she was still in denial but reality hit her as soon as that ambulance passed, if you’ve lost someone dear to you would understand, stop tweeting rubbish you vermin!"

@_IAMGlory__ said:

"You are sounding insensitive. Omo there’s this pain that hit you when you see the corpse or flash backs You feel she’s just doing it for the camera but I doubt."

@swagandpoise_ said:

"It is well may he rest well you can’t tell people how to express themselves in situations like that tho."

@isiakponah said:

"{Even the little sis still applied eyeliner and did lip combo."

@Mhunnaa_ said:

"The things y’all say just for engagement and impression is crazylike who raised some of you. Which yeye truth? You think everyone is broke? Do you know his family and you think their least worry is moneyyou do not love him more than her. You men are so pathetic and silly."

@softsoul231 said:

"Hypocrìte people everywhere, guy just do your things, nobody loves you like that."

A Nigerian man shares his observations about Alexx Ekubo’s dramatic display after seeing her brother’s casket. Photo: @durkiowiz, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng