An Indian surgeon has shared an emotional post about the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo

She took to her media page to share her regrets and spoke about the year she got in touch with the late actor

Also in her viral post, she spoke about reaching out to his friends and the conversation she had with his father

An Indian surgeon who was in contact with Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo years back has shared her regrets and mentioned what she did immediately she heard of his death.

The medical expert, Dr Shaila, explained that specifically in the year 2019, that was the year she got to know Alexx Ekubo, and since then they have been in touch.

Alexx Ekubo’s death: Indian surgeon shares regrets and tribute. Photo Source: Instagram/1shailaraveendran

Source: Instagram

Indian doctor speaks on late Alexx Ekubo

She spoke about her visit to Nigeria some time back, where she met Alex and also stayed in contact with him for about 60 days.

To her, she said the late actor was like a brother, a son, a friend, and someone who appreciated her work.

Her statement:

“Rest in Peace Son.”

“I have been in touch with Alex since 29 August 2019. Although we never met in person, our connection over the years was meaningful.”

“During my last visit to Nigeria, where I travelled across more than 25 states, in 60 days we remained in contact. To me, Alex was like a son, a brother, and a dear friend-someone who genuinely appreciated my work and had reached out for medical guidance for his loved ones a couple of times.”

Speaking about the aftermath of his death, she explained that she never knew Alexx Ekubo was unwell, as he never mentioned it to her.

However, Dr Shaila on her Instagram page wrote:

“It deeply saddens me to know that Alex himself was unwell, and I had absolutely no knowledge of it. He never once mentioned his own health struggles to me. Perhaps during his illness, treatment, and recovery, he did not think of reaching out—or even remember that I help patients access advanced medical care across India and other parts of the world. That thought weighs heavily on my heart.”

“What makes this loss even more painful is that he was so young, and by all accounts, an exceptionally kind and caring human being. He spoke often about the well-being of others, yet remained silent about his own.”

After his passing, and she learned of the tragic news, she revealed what she did immediately she got the news of the actor’s death.

Doctor in India mourns Alexx Ekubo, reveals touching regrets. Photo Source: Instagram/1shailaraveendran

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo: Doctor speaks on actor's death

In the same passage, she mentioned the regrets she had after the actor’s death, which include the regret of not knowing, not noticing, and not being able to offer help when it might have mattered.

She wrote:

“When I came across the news of his passing on social media, I was in complete shock. Only then did I visit his profile and realize he had not been active since sometime in 2024. I felt a deep sense of regret—not knowing, not noticing, and not being able to offer help when it might have mattered.”

“But in the end, we are reminded that everything is in the hands of the Creator. In India, we say we are like ‘katputli’—mere puppets in the divine play of life.”

“I have reached out to some of Alex’s close friends and spoke to his father to express my heartfelt condolences. Though I am far away, in another continent, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, his spouse, his siblings, his friends, and all who loved him.”

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that emotional reactions trailed photos of the burial venue of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Pictures shared online showed the well-decorated venue prepared for the funeral service ahead of the final burial ceremony. Many social media users reacted to the images as they paid tribute to the late actor and praised the arrangement of the venue.

Video of Alexx Ekubo’s burial arrangement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian photographer shared a rare video from the burial setup of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia State.

The video was recorded during preparations ahead of the burial ceremony following a service of songs held in Lagos. The post attracted emotional reactions online as fans and well-wishers mourned the late actor.

Source: Legit.ng