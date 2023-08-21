The UK government has released a list of occupations, jobs that immigrants can use to get a UK skilled work visa

There are 38 jobs available, and qualified Nigerians looking to relocate can search for apply to companies for a job

There is a condition that must be met, which includes applicants paid 80% of the job’s usual going rate to qualify for a skilled worker visa

The United Kingdom has released a list of occupations that qualified individuals looking to relocate can apply for work visas.

The list obtained from the UK government website shows 38 occupations are currently being accepted.

A statement of the website reads:

"Check which jobs are on the shortage occupations list in each area of the UK.

"If your job is on the list, you can be paid 80% of the job’s usual going rate to qualify for a Skilled Worker visa.

The annual salaries for these jobs are based on a 37.5-hour working week. They must be pro-rated for other working patterns, based on the weekly working hours stated by your employer."

UK companies ready to relocate Nigerians and others through work visas

Legit.ng in an earlier report revealed the list of companies licensed to sponsor and take international workers to the UK.

The companies cut across technology, commerce, education, media and advertisement, and engineering sectors, among others.

Here are the list of jobs

Jobs Annual Salary Health services and public health managers and directors £33,040 (£16.94 per hour) Chemical scientists – only jobs in the nuclear industry £22,800 (£11.69 per hour) Civil engineers – all jobs £27,760 (£14.24 per hour) Mechanical engineers – all jobs £26,400 (£13.54 per hour) Electrical engineers – all jobs £31,440 (£16.12 per hour) Graphic designers – all jobs £18,400 (£9.44 per hour) Carpenters and joiners – all jobs £18,000 (£9.23 per hour)

To see the full list of occupations check here

The names of the companies approved by the United Kingdom to sponsor visas can be viewed here for anyone interested.

