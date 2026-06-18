Lionel Messi admitted he had gone through difficult days unrelated to football before his emotional reaction against Algeria

Argentine journalist Eduardo Feinmann claimed the superstar's father, Jorge Messi, has been battling a serious illness for months

Despite his emotional struggles, the 38-year-old scored the first World Cup hat-trick of his career in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria

Lionel Messi's emotional reaction after scoring for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken on new meaning after a prominent Argentine journalist revealed that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly dealing with painful family circumstances.

The Argentina captain burst into tears after opening the scoring during his country's 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City, where he went on to complete the first World Cup hat-trick of his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Algeria. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Many supporters initially assumed the tears were linked to the historic nature of the moment, but Messi later revealed that something much deeper was weighing on his mind.

Messi opens up on difficult days

Speaking after the match, the 38-year-old explained that his emotions had nothing to do with football.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo (C), mother Celia Maria Cuccittini (C-R) and father Jorge Messi (C-L) in the stands at the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Source: Getty Images

The Inter Miami superstar admitted he had endured a complicated period and thanked his teammates and the Argentine delegation for standing by him.

"Honestly, it was something completely unrelated to football," Messi said.

"I went through some difficult days, complicated days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and all my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me strength so that I could be okay. That's all."

While Messi chose not to go into further details, new information has since emerged from Argentina.

Journalist links tears to father's health

During a broadcast on Radio Mitre, one of Argentina's leading radio stations, veteran journalist Eduardo Feinmann provided what he claimed was the reason behind Messi's distress.

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi (L), and brother Rodrigo watching Argentina match in Buenos Aires on November 19, 2024. Photo by JUAN MABROMATA

Source: Getty Images

According to Feinmann, the issue involves the health of Messi's father, Jorge Messi.

"He has gone through difficult times that have nothing to do with football," Feinmann said.

"It's his father. His father is not in good health. He hasn't been well for some time now, and when I say some time, I mean several months, since last year."

The journalist further claimed that the condition had worsened recently.

"Jorge Messi has been dealing with a very serious health problem. This week, some things happened that slightly worsened his condition at the hospital, and Messi is suffering because of this personal issue."

Feinmann added that the emotional burden was understandable.

"Like every human being, it affects your mind. But even so, the guy played like the gods."

Watch the full video here:

Neither Messi nor his family have publicly confirmed the claims regarding Jorge Messi's health.

Messi shines again on biggest stage

Despite the emotional turmoil, Messi once again proved why many regard him as the greatest footballer of all time.

Argentina began the defence of their world title with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Algeria, with the veteran forward scoring all three goals.

The hat-trick was his first ever at a World Cup and helped him equal Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals in the competition.

His performance came just three and a half years after lifting the trophy in Qatar, a triumph many believed represented the perfect ending to his remarkable career.

Instead, Messi has continued to rewrite history.

Now appearing in a record sixth World Cup, the Argentine icon continues to produce moments that defy age.

Argentina dreaming again

The defending champions looked every bit worthy of their status in the opening match.

Ten members of the starting line-up against Algeria were part of the squad that won the World Cup in Qatar, while nine featured in the famous final against France.

Although no men's team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962, per Opta, Argentina's chances appear stronger with Messi still operating at such an extraordinary level.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni admitted he was running out of words to describe his captain.

"I have no words for Leo. He has been doing this for 20 years," Scaloni told TyC Sports.

"What he does and transmits is incredible."

The World Cup-winning manager stressed that Messi's impact extends beyond his goals.

"In addition to scoring three goals, Messi put the team on his shoulders and, until he decides otherwise, he will be the best."

Scaloni admitted that witnessing such performances at almost 39 years old remains difficult to comprehend.

"It's exciting to see him, for Argentines and anyone who loves football. It's difficult to explain."

Argentina will next face Austria and Jordan in Group J as they continue their quest to become the first nation in more than six decades to retain the men's World Cup crown.

FIFA hails Messi's record-breaking display

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA quickly celebrated Messi's latest masterpiece after Argentina's victory over Algeria, describing the performance as "Classic Messi" on social media.

The hat-trick took the Argentine legend to 120 international goals and extended his remarkable scoring streak at World Cups, leaving him with the chance to become the first player ever to score in six consecutive matches at the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng