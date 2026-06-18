Nigeria’s gas production rose to 7.93bcf/d in May 2026, up 0.63% year-on-year, driven by steady growth in both associated and non-associated gas output.

Domestic gas sales increased to 2.18bcf/d, while exports declined to 3.07bcf/d, reflecting rise in local demand

About 6.9% of total production was flared in May, while year-to-date output averaged 7.87bcf/d,

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that Nigeria’s natural gas production increased to 7.93 billion standard cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in May 2026, a 0.63% year-on-year increase from the 7.88bcf/d recorded in the same period of 2025.

The commission said the latest figures reflect steady progress in Nigeria’s efforts to expand gas production and deepen utilisation as the federal government continues to position natural gas as a key driver of industrial growth, energy security and economic diversification.

Gas production stabilises at 7.93bcf/d despite slight monthly dip Photo: Andrew Holt

Source: Getty Images

Gas production rises

According to the NUPRC, total gas production in May stood at 7.93bcf/d, representing a marginal decline of 0.12% from the 7.94bcf/d recorded in April 2026.

However, year-to-date average production improved to 7.87bcf/d, up from the 7.82bcf/d recorded in the first quarter of the year.

A breakdown of production shows that Non-Associated Gas (NAG) slightly exceeded Associated Gas (AG) in May. NAG stood at 3.98bcf/d, while AG recorded 3.96bcf/d, underscoring the growing role of dedicated gas projects in Nigeria’s energy mix.

The NUPRC said:

“The growing contribution of non-associated gas reflects the maturation of dedicated gas projects aimed at diversifying Nigeria’s energy production profile."

Production data also indicates a steady upward trend over recent months, rising from 7.80bcf/d in January to 7.81bcf/d in February and 7.85bcf/d in March, before climbing to 7.94bcf/d in April and easing slightly in May.

Gas utilisation

In terms of utilisation, export sales accounted for 3.07bcf/d, representing about 40 per cent of total production. Domestic gas sales increased to 2.18bcf/d, or 26.6 per cent, reflecting rising local demand from power generation and industrial users.

Gas used for field operations and own consumption stood at 2.11bcf/d, representing 26.5% of output, while gas flaring accounted for 0.57bcf/d, or 6.9 per cent of total production.

NUPRC data shows sustained gas sector performance Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

The NUPRC said the increase in domestic gas supply aligns with the federal government’s national gas expansion agenda, aimed at boosting electricity generation, supporting industrialisation and accelerating gas-based manufacturing across the country, ThisDay reports.

It added that Nigeria utilised about 92 per cent of its natural gas output between January and April 2026, with total production during the period reaching 947.78 billion standard cubic feet (Bscf). Of this, 872.69Bscf was utilised, while 57.34Bscf was flared, indicating steady progress in reducing waste.

The commission noted that monthly utilisation remained above 91%, with flaring consistently ranging between 6 and 7%.

Cooking gas price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian cooking gas market is once again under pressure, with demand, supply constraints and export commitments pushing LPG prices to record highs, and placing further strain on the budgets of homes and small businesses.

In Nigeria, a decade ago,low-income cooking gas was a lot more accessible for many households; it cost students and low-income earners about N250 to purchase a kilogram.

Source: Legit.ng