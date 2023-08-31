A Nigerian lady melted hearts as she returned to Nigeria and surprised her boyfriend, who is a roadside mechanic

According to her, the young man sponsored her to the United Kingdom for her master's studies, but they had a break in communication for years

A heartwarming video capturing the lovebirds' reunion has sent social media users into a frenzy, with some netizens tackling the lady

A roadside mechanic, identified as Segun, was overwhelmed with excitement as his girlfriend, whom he sponsored to the United Kingdom, returned after three years.

TikTok content creator Theo Ayoms, who helped with the reunion, shared the heartwarming video online.

Ngozi returned for her roadside mechanic boyfriend, Segun. Photo Credit: @theoayoms

Segun wasn't expecting to see Ngozi

When interviewed by Theo, the mechanic confirmed Segun sponsored Ngozi's master's studies in the United Kingdom, which was supposed to be completed in about a year and a few months.

He was, however, surprised that they lost communication, and one year turned into three years, but he never lost hope.

Ngozi returned on Segun's birthday

On his birthday, Ngozi returned with a cake and the desire to fix up their relationship, as well as change his life.

Ngozi also revealed that her boyfriend supported her schooling while in Nigeria, adding that she was now well-to-do abroad, having landed a good job.

The reunion video melted hearts.

Ngozi and Segun's story melted hearts

ggibpablogh said:

"Watching the video to the end makes me cry and I'm so happy for them I'm so so happy for them."

mercury lord said:

"To get boyfriend for uk hard and she done dey old that why she come back to him."

Solomon said:

"Them break her heart for uk she don fall back to the one when she nor proud of before."

davidoladejo218 said:

"Thank God for this girl and I believe she will never regret this in Jesus name amen."

okechukwuezechukw said:

"How is it that he was supporting you while in UK and you guys don't communicate ? This is not clear to me at all."

Mbaafeh Mbaafeh said:

"I believe she had a boyfriend in UK and unfortunately, the relationship did not workout. Her best option was to come back home for the mumu boy."

