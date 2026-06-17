Deeper Life Bible Church announces Global Crusade with Kumuyi in Abuja from Wednesday, June 24 to Monday, June 29

Crusade aims for spiritual transformation and societal impact, expecting around 200,000 attendees across various demographics

Church leaders confident the event will address insecurity and promote hope through spiritual renewal

FCT, Abuja - The Deeper Life Bible Church has announced plans for the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), scheduled to hold in Abuja from June 24 to Monday, June 29, with organisers describing the programme as an opportunity for spiritual transformation and national impact.

Pastor Edison Daminabo, the Federal Capital Territory State Overseer of the church, who spoke on behalf of Pastor William Kumuyi, disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. June 17.

Deeper Life Church: Kumuyi Announces GCK Crusade in Abuja: "Banditry Will End After This Program"

Source: Twitter

Daminabo said the crusade, which began in Nigeria in 2021 before expanding to other parts of Africa and the world, is focused on spreading the message of salvation, healing and hope.

Deeper Life Church expects thousands of participants

According to the church, the Abuja edition is expected to attract about 200,000 participants, with activities planned at different venues, including the main programme at a stadium.

Daminabo said the event was not only aimed at individuals but also intended to address broader societal challenges through spiritual renewal.

He said the programme would reach people across different backgrounds, including youths, families and communities.

Church predicts impact on insecurity

Speaking on concerns about insecurity and banditry in Nigeria, Daminabo expressed confidence that the crusade would contribute to positive change.

“Fire is coming, fire burns, burns insecurity, burn government, burn everything negative. That’s why it’s coming,” he said.

He added that the church believes the programme would bring a new phase of hope and transformation to Nigeria and beyond.

Addressing concerns about safety during the event, Daminabo said the church was confident in God’s protection while acknowledging the importance of security measures.

He also encouraged journalists to support the dissemination of information about the crusade, describing the media as an important platform for reaching the public.

The GCK programme is part of Pastor Kumuyi’s global outreach initiative, which has held across different countries.

Pastor Kumuyi modifies Deeper Life law

Legit.ng earlier reported that the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, clarified that some of the church’s long-standing rules on marriage are not biblical but administrative guidelines.

Specifically, Kumuyi announced that the law banning a lady from visiting a man she intends to marry has been nullified.

Source: Legit.ng