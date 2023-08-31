A Nigerian student in Canada revealed her challenges of studying abroad in a viral video

The student said she left behind a comfortable and easy life in Nigeria to pursue her education in Canada

She also showed how busy and stressed she was, with no time for make-up or parties unlike when she was in Nigeria

In a viral video on social media, a Nigerian student who relocated to Canada for her studies shared her personal experience of studying abroad.

The student said that she had a comfortable and easy life in Nigeria, where she enjoyed the warmth and hospitality of her family and friends.

Lady said studying and working in Canada is not easy. Photo credit: TikTok/ @saac_mara

Source: TikTok

However, she moved to Canada to pursue her academic goals and dreams.

Nigerian lady in Canada says things have turned around

She then showed how her life changed drastically as she had to cope with many assignments, exams, and deadlines.

She said she was so busy and stressed that she had no time or interest in doing make-up or attending parties, which she used to love in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Manal Meilo:

"The reality nobody talks about !! YoU Wouldn't have time enough to do all that sad but true."

Notyourtypicaluser:

"And life it's expensiveeeee. It has been months and I haven't done my hair because I am working to pay rent."

Sarah667754:

"Cause l've never looked so washed in my life! I need my home glow back."

Yettyperry:

"Life is low key good back home tho just bad system."

Munaa:

"Sorry for the laugh guys."

Fillyphilomena:

"Studying and working at the same time is quite hectic."

Sammyfavouredprn:

"The way housing cost is stack your money build a business and move back home."

Tabsfoods:

"I'm sorry but it was sad and funny at the same time."

Malaika Joy:

"Good for you for killing it. VWish you all the best in this new walk of life. I know you will come out at the top."

Source: Legit.ng