South Africa kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup hope alive with a 1-1 draw in their second group stage game vs Czechia

Bafana Bafana lost their first match to co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca in the opening match of the tournament

Mzansi will face South Korea in their final group game for a chance to reach the knockout stage for the first time

South Africa remains firmly in contention for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their 1-1 draw against Czechia in their second group game.

Michal Sadilek opened the scoring for Czechia in the sixth minute. A much-improved South Africa kept probing and had a penalty in the 83rd minute, which Teboho Mokoena converted.

Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring for South Africa against Czechia. Photo by Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by USA Today, Mokoena picked up his second yellow card of the tournament and will miss the final group game against South Korea, but his goal ensured South Africa remains alive and he could still play another game.

Bafana Bafana lost their first group game 2-0 against co-hosts Mexico in the opening match, and should they have lost to Czechia, their chances could have been limited.

How South Africa could reach last 32

Bafana Bafana kept their knockout stage hope alive with the draw against Czechia and will compete to reach the Round of 32 in the final game against South Korea.

The 2026 World Cup has 48 teams, 16 of which will be eliminated in the group stages, while 32 will progress to the knockout stage in the expanded tournament.

The top two teams from the 12 groups will qualify automatically, while eight of the best third-placed teams will also join them for the knockout stage.

If South Africa defeats South Korea in their final group game, it will take them to four points and give them a big chance of being one of the best eight teams.

The second group game between Mexico and South Korea, if it ends in a draw or a defeat for one of the teams, particularly the Asians could further boost Bafana Bafana’s chances.

If South Africa reaches the Round of 32, it will be the first time that they have qualified for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng