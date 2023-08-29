A Nigerian lady has married the love of her life, a white man whom she met on Facebook on June 21, 2020

The lady said she and her man practised long distance relationship for many months before they met physically and got married

TikTok users have congratulated the couple, while some ladies said are praying patiently waiting for such a man

A Nigerian lady revealed that she met her husband, who is a white man, on Facebook on June 21, 2020.

The lady, Vicky Crown, revealed how the chance meeting online happened and how they fell in love and started dating.

The lady met her husband on Facebook and they dated online before getting married. Photo credit: TikTok/@vickycrown.

Source: TikTok

After one year of a long-distance relationship, the couple finally met physically to feel themselves in each other's arms.

Nigerian lady who met white man on Facebook marries him

She posted a video to show the day they saw each other physically after many months of video calls and texting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Vicky captioned the video:

"I met him on Facebook on June 21, 2020 and till date he is the best thing that has ever happened to me."

They have now tied the knot and are happily enjoying their interracial marriage three years after they first met.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian lady marries white man

@MoiAdorable said:

"Congratulations babe, I met mine on Facebook too and we are happily married now."

@Anita Michael commented:

"Even if na him neighbour I no mind."

@kemz_beauty said:

"But yahoo boys no dey allow me accept any oyinbo request for Facebook again. We no even dey know the real oyinbos."

@Busola reacted:

"I don't even know who is who on Facebook. Maybe I go meet my own for Whatsapp."

@ma'am Tee said:

"Where una dey see love I beg? Help me too sis."

@TITILAYO MI said:

"I need to delete my Facebook app and download the original one make my husband locate me too."

@Temiladexoxo said:

"Sweet couples I tap from your blessings."

Video of man and his cute white fiancee goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a video of a man and his white lady went viral after it emerged on TikTok.

In a TikTok video, the couple took time to narrate their love story, and it has inspired many people.

TikTok users describe the couple as a perfect combination of black and white because of their contrasting skin colours.

Source: Legit.ng