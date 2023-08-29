Kindhearted villagers of a Rivers community made a bride's day by giving her a queen-like treatment

Women of the bride's hometown laid their wrappers on the ground for her to majestically walk on

A video showing how the women carried out the thoughtful display warmed the hearts of netizens

A Rivers bride was honoured by her village people on her traditional wedding day as they 'sacrificed' their wrappers for her.

In a heartwarming video, women of the village laid their wrappers each step of the way as the bride marched majestically on them.

The villagers honoured the bride with their showcase. Photo Credit: @rivers_brides

Source: TikTok

After some seconds, her husband-to-be joined her as they both walked to the venue while stepping on the women's wrappers.

Villagers' display is an act of love

Highlighting the significance of the act the villagers put up, @rivers_brides, who shared the video, said it showed how much they loved the bride.

There were netizens who, however, opined that the villagers' display was a practice among the Ogoni people.

Watch the video below:

People congratulated the Rivers bride

favor P said:

"I wish you all the best."

chizzy-unique said:

"Congratulations I love this."

Rejoice said:

"Congratulations sis OG To The world."

Brown sugah said:

"So your entire village comprises of 20ppl."

Uloma Beatrice Kassy said:

"Wow we do this too in ogba onelga L.G.A wow we have similar culture."

user6039024186974 Jenny ij said:

"Congratulations my dear,my love for Ogoni songs is top notch."

Chidimma Peach Algebra said:

"Isn't this escorting.

"Ahoada people do it it's normal."

Villagers line up with lady's bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of villagers lining up on a road with a lady's bride price.

The video captured several villagers carrying groundnut oil, tubers of yam, cartons of malt, travelling boxes, and many other things on their heads in a colourful procession.

The gifts overflowed and showed the generosity and happiness of the villagers over the couple's union. While sharing the clip, the young lady praised her sister's man for paying the bride price in full.

The video has since gone viral, with many people expressing their joy and happiness for the couple. The clip also revealed the importance of community and family in traditional weddings and the joy that comes from celebrating love and union.

Source: Legit.ng