There was a funny drama at a wedding as an overjoyed bride stole the show with the way she danced

While walking with her man, the latest wife suddenly broke free and burst into an energetic dance showcase

A video of her dancing has elicited mixed reactions as many social media users egged on her display

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Couples tend to steal the show at their weddings with interesting displays and a bride did this with her dancing.

In a hilarious video from a traditional wedding, the bride suddenly broke into a crazy dance while walking with the groom.

The bride danced with great energy. Photo Credit: @princewisdom_official

Source: TikTok

An attempt by the groom to halt her was unsuccessful as she marched towards where a group of ladies were and began to dance.

The overexcited lady moved around with great confidence and joy as she showcased her moves, quite to the ladies' admiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The groom did not take further action as people focused on the dancing bride.

Watch the video below:

People react to the bride's behaviour

user6826365758559 said:

"When you want to get married but you remember what marriage entails."

Joy Finest said:

"This is me on my wedding day I don too See shege congratulations."

Alex favour@24 said:

"Abeg leave me oo after how many breakfast make i dance abeg."

Adaeze_ Dabby❤ said:

"Having a good DJ Is another thing. This DJ is superb...The bride's middle name is ENERGY."

Goddess said:

"I don talk say on my wedding day I go drink alcohol cause I no wan reach house dey regret why I no do this thing wedding nah once."

Sasha kuti said:

"E no easy to carry man reach house Abeg shake body."

Collinscurrency said:

"Oga u need to closely watch this marriage ooooo.

"I sense disrespect.

"Ok ooooo."

deliasplace001 said:

"This is why we sew asoebi no b just to waka enter."

Groom stuns bride with crazy moves at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had stunned a bride with crazy dance moves at their wedding.

In a trending video, a groom decided to be the best dancer at his wedding, but online judges highly debated his dance move.

The groom got tired of the slow matching dance and decided to take things to the next level. Seeing that his white jacket for the wedding would be a hindrance, he took it off and gave it to someone to hold for him.

Source: Legit.ng