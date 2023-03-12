A female graduate was given a queen's welcome as she returned to her home wearing her academic gown

As she stepped out of the car, the excited women lined up wrappers on the ground like a red carpet for her to walk on

The video has gone viral on social media and elicited mixed reactions as people hailed the fresh graduate

A female graduate was treated like royalty by excited women as she returned home.

In a viral TikTok video, the women besieged the car that brought her home and already had wrappers laid out on the ground for her.

Women laid wrappers for her to walk on. Photo Credit: @cisselamariametofan

As she stepped out in her academic gown, the women followed her hailing her. One of the women converted a bucket into a drum as she hit it to celebrate her.

As she walked on the wrappers, some women behind packed them as they followed closely. The video has elicited mixed reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

empressjay8877 said:

"This is how I will be praising my kids in future.....cos I my mom didn't have enough to cater for my education hmmmmbut i will still make her proud."

Kween_alimah said:

"I can't wait to graduate so I can see my mom smile, shed tears of joy and be proud of me."

chamdory24 said:

"I claim this power to me congratulations babe... till we make our moms proud."

Bodysilk_herself said:

"Glad to See women education celebrated from the grassroots congratulations."

I'm here for the comments said:

"I pray God provide you a good job to make them more happy."

pherryder said:

"I pray I make mom proud with a bachelors in science pharmacology Biedhinillah... cz she has suffered slot with people's criticism ... anyways congra."

Ella~smart said:

"Wow I pray to bring this home someday or my children will Amen."

@buligita 1435 said:

"Not all of them that are shouting are happy kiss this i will be back."

