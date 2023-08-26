Tiwa Savage recently showed off a side of her that amazed her fans as she joined a fun and vral TikTok challenge

The singer hung a bowl on her head, another on her waist and made beats with the grater and whisker in her hand

While some fans could not believe the mum one one is that carefree, others enjoyed the video and had a good laugh

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Award winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has sparked reactions with a video that has made the rounds non social media.

The Loaded crooner in the video made beats alongside the audio with kitchen utensils she hung on her head, waist and held in her hands as well.

Tiwa Savage joins funny TikTok challenge Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@codedblog

Source: Instagram

The mum of one kept a straight face as she danced and turned around looking hilarious with the items on her body.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's video

A lot of people found the video funny, while others expressed shock over the fun and carefree side of the singer.

Read some comments gathered below:

eemilia_eem:

"Unbelievable but I love ❤️"

nellyclean22:

"Tiwa zukwanuike "

Michael White Official:

"First tine seeing the whole queen do this."

Omoh of Lagos:

"Momma, when did you turn Oba Solomon sister?"

j:

"Queen Tiwa is good at everything, much love for you mama."

Prince:

"You no dey olddddd?"

kadishmichael:

"It's the serious face for me."

Oluwatosin_Lashed_It:

"Aunty Tiwa sef no wan gree at all."

sofayo_and _vibes:

"So this aunty dey perform home alone stage performance . I give up on predicting celebs."

ogba:

"ma'am, you dey worry."

Tiwa Savage shows off diamond in her teeth

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage took over Asake's stage for a while at his London O2 concert.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the crowd went wild as the singer showed up to sing her part in the song Loaded featuring Asake.

She had a moment backstage with Asake and also showed off her customised diamond teeth accessory.

Tiwa showed up for the show in a silver/metallic short romper with a plunging neckline, metallic boots and silver accessories.

Source: Legit.ng