A groom’s heartwarming reaction to his bride in her wedding dress has gone viral on TikTok

The man was overjoyed to see the woman he was about to marry and expressed his admiration for her beauty and elegance

His bride was touched by his display of affection and blushed as he praised her

A heartwarming video of a groom’s emotional reaction to seeing his bride in her stunning wedding dress has captured the hearts of many people.

The man was filled with joy and gratitude as he laid eyes on the woman he was about to spend the rest of his life with and showered her with compliments and admiration.

Man was so happy to see his wife-to-be. Photo credit: TikTok/@najatayinke

Source: TikTok

His bride was deeply moved by his sweet and sincere display of affection and couldn’t help but blush as he expressed his love for her.

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated the couple and wished them a happy home.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Munir Oladipupo:

"@gorosoekiti come and carry ur brother o."

Bellarel's Touch:

"Congratulations God bless your home,hype man."

Zillion:

"When you buy good market."

MuhAwwal:

"When you buy good market."

Kunlejamiu902:

"Correct man."

Source: Legit.ng