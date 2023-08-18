A woman has recounted how she demanded a whopping 100,000 dollars from her suitor after he proposed to her

According to the woman who's based in Dubai, she always had a long list of expensive properties which was mandatory for her suitor to buy

While sharing her story, she revealed that all her requests were duly fulfilled by her lover who has now become her husband

A woman named Linda Andrade, aged 24, from Los Angeles, has become an internet sensation after sharing the extravagant list of expensive presents she requested as a 'dowry' when her partner proposed to her.

Linda, who first met her now-husband Ricky, a multimillionaire business owner, at the gym when she was 19, disclosed that before they tied the knot, she had specific financial requirements for her future spouse to fulfil, says DailyMail.

Girl demands N76 million dowry from rich suitor Photo credit: @lionlindaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

These demands included her investment property, a payment of $100,000 (N76 million) as part of the 'dowry', seven diamond rings, and a custom designer dress for their wedding day.

Millionaire wife reveals all her requests were granted

Linda said her husband fell drastically in love with her and had to fulfil all her desires as he couldn't let her go.

“It was definitely love at first sight and we have been inseparable since the day we met. The gifts I requested were things I could see myself using for a lifetime,” she said.

Additionally, Linda's list covered lifelong monthly vacations and multiple housekeepers to tend to their homes.

She said:

“The best part of the way I live would be the free time and life experiences I have. It can get very tiring travelling and shopping all the time though. But life now is better than my unmarried life before.

"I'm living with my best friend and travelling the world. We're young and successful and it's fun.”

Despite their life of luxury in Dubai, Linda emphasised that the connection she shares with Ricky is the most valuable aspect of their relationship.

She admitted that keeping up with the latest trends can be draining, but overall, she is content with her decision to marry someone who can provide the millionaire stay-at-home lifestyle she desires.

She expressed:

"The best part of the way I live would be the love and connection I have with Ricky."

Linda reveals the kind of gifts she requested from her man

Linda disclosed that she also asked for gifts related to pregnancy, such as a diamond ring in the colour of the gender of the baby, new real estate properties including a mansion and an investment apartment, daily pampering, and regular romantic dates.

While Linda's demands have generated both fascination and criticism, she remains pleased with her decision to marry someone who can provide the millionaire stay-at-home lifestyle she desires.

Watch the video below:

