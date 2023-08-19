A Nigerian woman stirred reactions after she was seen funnily flogging her husband with a cane

While jocularly expressing her anger, she scolded her husband for going out at night without telling her

The husband's reaction, coupled with his wife's drama, earned them the admiration of many internet users

A Nigerian woman has shared a video in which she was funnily flogging her husband with a cane for going out at night without her knowledge.

In the clip, the man played along as she interrogated him in the Igbo language over his action. She ordered him to stretch out his hand for three strokes of the cane.

She flogged her husband with cane. Photo Credit: @queendiva984

Source: TikTok

He would fake pain as he rubbed the palm that was lightly flogged. After flogging him, the woman petted her husband at the end of the clip.

The man acted like he was not going to accept her petting. The TikTok video was captioned:

"I flooged my husband for not telling me he is going out yesterday night.

"See his reaction….men that beat there wife how far??are u guy’s normal atall??see my sweet man smiling nd collecting cane..."

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over video of wife flogging husband

The couple's video left netizens in their feelings.

richloretta said:

"This love and happiness shall never depart from your home amen."

user2992822686353 said:

"Queen diva u and ur husband just d give me joy ooo."

Shades of jeSsie said:

"With all due respect ma you no well."

JOMAG said:

"But Wetin cane dey do for una house."

Jenny Quan said:

"Allow us to breef pls we no go run for una na abeg."

mhiz preshy said:

"God this is marriage not those serious minded souls, marry your best friend e get why."

mhizamy965 said:

"Who say love is not a beautiful tin .

"Come n ask diva."

Nigerian man refuses to let wife in

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Kehinde, had questioned his wife, who returned home after three days.

The husband interrogated his wife, Nifemi, jocularly as he complained that she left him without food.

While switching between English and Yoruba, the man ignored her pleas to let her in and directed her to do an "about-turn" so he could check if she returned home in one piece.

He noticed she had big earrings and questioned her about them. The woman explained that she bought the earrings for N500 and decided to use them for a change.

Source: Legit.ng