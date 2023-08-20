A Nigerian lady who was able to save her allawee during her NYSC used some parts of the money to get two Android phones

The lady travelled to the village and gifted the devices to her parents to appreciate their support in her life

Many Nigerians who watched her video prayed for her as some wondered how she was able to save during NYSC

A kind daughter who recently completed her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme showed great gratitude to her parents.

The lady (@raybeautyempire) withdrew a little from her saved allawee and bought two smartphones for her parents to appreciate them.

The lady gave her parents a phone each. Photo source: @raybeautyempire

Source: TikTok

Lady gave parents Android phones

She said she wanted them to have them as gifts for all the prayers they have done for her. The lady took the phones to the village.

The ex-corps member did not meet her mother, so she gave her father his phone and a bundle of cash for him.

The lady later found her mum and gave her hers. The woman expressed her gratitude with a shout.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

joyjay79 asked:

"How una dy save during NYSC?"

Oluchukwu said:

"Amen to your prayers."

@Empress said:

"Abeg no let my mama see this post."

Jsmart said:

"NYSC money wey be me like rituals? I no fit save anything, congratulations sweetie."

Rozzyberry said:

"I nor sure say na for this Same NYSC way me dey soo."

SYLVESTER said:

"Congratulations dear but Abeg nah d same NYSC money wey I dey collect u take do all these things?"

tokzy13 said:

"I’m happy to see this.God bless for that cos Nysc money really hard to safe oo.. maybe you have good ppa that paid you good salary."

emerchantsng said:

"Who taught you this? this is spiritual oo just wait for the blessing."

