An unmarried Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out for help over her accommodation problem

She shared a letter her Ogun state landlord gave her, saying she should not be doing such but was left with no choice

While noting that a closed mouth is a closed destiny, she begged netizens for help so that she doesn't become homeless

A Nigerian lady, Ruth Nwankwo, has begged for assistance on social media after being handed quit notice by her Ogun state landlord.

The lady of Igbo descent said she is battling depression over her current accommodation challenge and said she has been able to raise just N90k.

Ruth's landlord gave her a quit notice.

Source: Facebook

Ruth posted her quit notice letter on Facebook, saying she had to 'remove shame' and share it, as a closed mouth is a closed destiny.

In the letter dated 31st May 2023, her landlord Chief Akeweje, through his agent named Prince Kolawole, gave her three months to quit and give up possession of the room and parlour apartment she occupies.

The letter added that the landlord would approach the court to forcefully evict her if she failed to comply within the period of the notice.

Ruth pleaded with netizens to come to her aid, and that of her family, as she didn't want to be homeless.

She wrote on Facebook:

"Depression want to kill me.

"A closed mouth is a closed destiny.

"I know am not supposed to post this I have to remove shame.

"I have saved only 90k but it's not enough to rent a room self cos the commission and agreement is much.

"Pls if u have a room you are not using Biko help I and my family with it. Or you can help me.

"I don't want to be homeless pls I beg of you.

"Am trying my best.

"I pray the Lord come through for I and my family and others going through this hardship Amen."

Reactions to Ruth Nwankwo's challenge

Kingpriest Unusual Valourous said:

"May God provide for you."

Goodness Pretty said:

"Ruth Nwankwo I stay at Ijagba.

"My rent here expired last month and I need to vacate because my landlady is coming back with her family.

"So I'm looking for an apartment.

"If we can share two to three rooms apartment.

"I'm married but my husband doesn't stay with us.

"I'm just staying with my baby."

