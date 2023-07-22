A smart woman, Bukola Ipinyomi, has condemned wives who submit their salaries to their husbands

Bukola said that she and hubby contributed towards the welfare of the house equally, and they never operated a joint account

The woman said that she is a better manager than her husband when it comes to money, as he could spend without proper planning

A woman, Bukola Ipinyomi, has in a video spoken about how she was earning more than her husband when she got married.

The woman said she does not believe in submitting salaries to husbands in marriage as some people do.

Photo source: @sojiolayinka_rt

Source: TikTok

Joint account in marriage

The wife added that she earned more than him when they married. She said:

"We cannot operate joint account because I am a better manager of money than my husband."

Bukola stated that before she married, she had already purposed in her heart that she would only marry a husband ready to work so they could contribute together.

She faulted women who rely on necessities like underwear after they had submitted their salaries. Her video was shared by @sojiolayinka_rt.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Atakiti Micheal said:

"Look at the way her husband is smiling.. See better understanding between them. This family will go far."

Beybey said:

"Her husband is so proud to show off. Not him saying she’s mine. God bless them both."

Gdensglam said:

"Her husband is like na me get am."

omoobA777 said:

"Do women submit salaries to their husbands... I don't even know what my wife earns.Whats my own.i just provide."

Soulful Shadow said:

"I don't care how much my wife earns. it's just bonus. I remain the ultimate provider. I don't get how a man will shamelessly demand her salary."

Solomon Obura733 said:

"I can't imagine myself shamelessly asking my woman to submit her salary to me,omo my pride no go allow me,she is a helpmate according to God's word."

Femi King said:

"Me I rather submit everything and start borrowing the money again from my wife."

Source: Legit.ng