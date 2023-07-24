A Nigerian man has begun conveying people in his car as the effects of the surge in fuel prices continue to bite harder

According to him, it is free of charge daily and his departure time starts at 5:45 am on Mondays and 6:10 am on other days

While making it clear that there are only four slots, the kindhearted fellow explained the reasons for his gesture

A Nigerian man, Ayo, has commenced a free-of-charge ride for people in Lagos using his Toyota car.

Announcing the gesture on Twitter, Ayo said people residing around Aguda, Surulere and who would like to ride with him to CMS/Victoria Island daily are welcome.

Ayo said the departure is 5:45 am on Mondays. Photo Credit: @PureMinD_, Milko

He added that his departure time is by 5:45 am on Mondays and 6:10 am on other days. Ayo also offered to ride people back home.

"If you close by 5pm and want to join me back to area also, no wahala," he said, adding that there are only four slots available.

Ayo went on to reveal that he would pick people at his discretion.

Why Ayo wants to be carrying people for free

On why he started the free ride, Ayo lamented that one cannot be productive at work after exhausting one's energy trekking.

He added that it is also because the times are difficult. In his words:

"Because how is someone who has trekked all their energy away supposed to be productive at work?

"Times are difficult and we are all we have.

"It’s not kuku like the car will consume more fuel with passengers in it..."

Netizens hailed Ayo's gesture, while some advised him to be careful.

See his tweet below:

Netizens commend Ayo's gesture

@AnyanwuJudith8 said:

"Awwwww this is beautiful and kind of you. I close by 5 but work usually keeps me beyond 5pm if not I would have joined on my way back home.

"God bless you always."

@Jhustuzs said:

"This is so thoughtful of you, especially in a time like this. I pray God answer that secret prayer you’re believing and trusting Him for."

@igboamaka12 said:

"Daalu my brother.

"God bless you for this kind and thoughtful gesture of yours. Thank you so much.

"Nigeria shall be better in our time."

@OmumaAsaahuu said:

"This is so thoughtful of you, especially at these trying times.

"God bless you. However, I'll add that you be security conscious, as humans are sometimes known to bite the hand that feeds them."

@Prettythadimpl1 said:

"God bless your kind heart. Regarding your car you have mishap with sometime ago, were you able to recover it eventually? If yes, congratulations."

@dr_dannyjosh said:

"Please use your discretion and pick carefully to avoid stories that touch. Better to know your passengers than randomise it and get into wahala. God bless you."

