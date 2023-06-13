A man who wanted to carry out a social experiment covered his sports car in dollars and took it to a public parking lot

Without permission, people who saw the money took some bills, not knowing there was a secret camera recording them

The man said he was waiting for someone who would resist taking the money so he could reward the honesty

A popular content creator on social media has made a video showing how he covered his car with dollar bills.

He said he intended to give the money away to people. He was surprised that some people were yanking the money off the car without permission in a park.

The car owner said that he wanted to test people's honesty. Photo source: @kazsawyer

Source: TikTok

Fine car and free dollars

The young man (@kazsawyer) said he intended to bless anybody who was not tempted to steal the money off the car with more dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people thronged his video's comment section, asking for the car's location so they could get their portion of the free dollars.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

James correia said:

"Wait for it to rain."

jimmy_sky1 said:

"Does anyone know the car location."

DevenGrover said:

"I SAW THIS AT KALEIDOSCOPE!! i was too scared to steal any money. excited to see what happens with this."

omodano said:

"Plz come do it in my country. I want to test sth."

Lulu_Mthethwa said:

"What did you expect."

Dylan said:

"Thats a good idea!"

Brother said:

"I wish I lived in your country so I could get some money to love you video."

#mbanza said:

"You can't send me some from Zambia good lord that would be the day more like a miracle."

dark.child said:

"Please visit kenya with this experiment."

BrawlStars said:

"It’s a good way to test people who’s honest."

user3708068663648 wondered:

"Can someone have this much money for just fun."

Man sprays wife dollars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a Nigerian man showing his wife love in a special way generated massive reactions on social media.

In the clip on Instagram, the man went to his wife, who was sleeping on the couch, and started spraying her dollar notes.

Electrician in UK reveals monthly earning

In other news, a man working as an electrician abroad spoke about his work in the UK. The man was beside a vehicle when he was interviewed.

Before speaking about earning as an electrician in a video, he mentioned that he is self-employed. The man stated that he had been an electrician for seven to eight years.

Source: Legit.ng