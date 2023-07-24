A man who was living on the street with tattered clothes finally got great help, and his life transformed

The man's handsomeness came out when his clothes were changed, and his missing front teeth were replaced with dentures

Nigerians who saw that he also became a house owner used his life as a perfect example to pray for their blessings

A Nigerian man's life changed as he was picked up from the street and transformed. His throwback photos showed he was in abject poverty.

In a clip shared by @bamigboyegideon, the man looked dirty and unkempt, with some of his front teeth missing. His transformation surprised many.

Everything about the man's life changed as he became a landlord. Photo source: @bamigboyegideon

From grass to grace

Not only was he given new clothes, the man looked very different from his old self. A picture showing him in a suit while worshipping in a church got many people emotional.

The man also became a landlord. He posed in front of his newly built bungalow. The house was also well-painted.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

femiibrahim278 said:

"The worst enemy in life is poverty. Can't believe the transformation. God bless Agbala Gabriel."

machiNerry said:

"Baba don later get teeth for front."

Teefarhsignatures said:

"I use your testimony as my point of contact God please change my story for good,I want to have testimonies soon."

harbimbola hardunni showobi said:

"God change my life to good."

arike baby said:

"This makes me still believe that what am facing now.that makes me to be like no body .that when u LORD say yes no one can say know."

Aje wamiri said:

"My heart beats so fast."

Ibiyemi Sheriff362 said:

"I connect to the helpers of my destiny now."

Becky Brown wondered:

"Why am I crying?"

Mayor Gold588 said:

"God will continue to bless you this wonderful pastor."

nmesobless said:

"May God name be praised forever and ever."

lara pretty said:

"I thank God for your life and I pray that my helper will also locate me."

Source: Legit.ng