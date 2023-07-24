Following the increase in the price of fuel across the nation, a Nigerian man has launched an alternative means of transportation

The businessman introduced a luxury electric bike, encouraging Nigerians to get one for themselves

Photos and videos of the bike, as well as its price, sparked massive reactions among Nigerians online

A smart Nigerian man, Owelle, has introduced luxury electric bikes, amid a surge in fuel prices nationwide.

Taking to Twitter, Owelle shared photos and videos of the alternative means of transportation, saying anyone interested in getting one should message him.

He said people should own one of the bikes. Photo Credit: @mr_geff1

According to him, the price is N1.3 million but is negotiable. He added that every Nigerian deserved to get one for themselves.

His post blew up on the platform, with many Nigerians finding fault with the price.

Others voiced concerns that one may still need to get fuel to power generators which would be used in charging the electric bikes, given the epileptic power supply.

People react to the price of the electric bike

@Emmanuelandre_ said:

"Omo and in my head I wanted to be the first to start distributing, I was thinking of delivery people as my target customers. Omo."

@EmperorKaash said:

"No be country wey dey get steady light them dey use electric bike or scooter ? Where light to charge am ? You go still buy expensive fuel to take charge am."

@Ikemchingy said:

"You will buy fuel and charge it with generator. Tinubu don chock naija from all sides."

@olatundekazeem said:

"Igbo and Business sha ... Smart dude when people are crying Igbo man don find solution to the problem."

@czer_b said:

"The once that keep glamouring for their own country are same people that use the slightest opportunity to make money from those they don’t want to live with .. Electric Bike for 1.3m ? na to begin reason Nigerian Made."

@namdy_o said:

"I woke up this morning. Thinking of doing e-bikes in Nigeria on a payment plan.

"Something like vaamoof. Just to see this.

"Kudos.

"Oya let me go back to sleep."

Nigerian man invents electric motorcycles in Uganda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had invented eclectic motorcycles in Uganda.

Akaezuwa, who is a scientist and an engineer, led the team to develop the bikes as an answer to fuel problems in the East African country which the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni described as groundbreaking and a departure from the use of petrol vehicles.

According to the Nigerian-born engineer, his team used local talents in developing vehicles to solve the transportation needs of the Ugandan people.

