Fast Ride Limited Officially Begins Operations, Launches Mobile App

Fast Ride Limited, the first indigenous e-hailing Nigerian company committed to providing solutions to transportation and logistics problems in Nigeria, officially began operations and launched the Fast Ride App, its digital e-hailing platform, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

In recognition of the company's business environment, the launch, which was attended by representatives from key industries such as the insurance sector, HMO, and Pension, ushered in an e-hailing era focused on user safety.

Fast Ride Limited developed its App with a customer-centric mindset, considering the numerous challenges expressed by other e-hailing users in the country. The Fast Ride App wants to address these issues by putting customers (riders and drivers) at the centre of its operations and providing them with the reliable and consistent services they need to have a safe and fulfilling experience.

The safety of our riders is at the centre of what we do, according to Wale Yasere, founder and CEO of Fast Ride Limited when asked how the company stands out from other e-hailing companies. We want our riders to know that they can trust our app and our drivers because we are a customer-centric company dedicated to providing the most excellent experience for our users. Our objective is to transform the way that e-hailing is seen in Nigeria.

Our clients (drivers and riders) receive a variety of advantages when they ride with Fast Ride, including but not limited to:

- Life Insurance cover to the tune of N1.5million payable within 48-72 hours of a valid claim;

- Permanent Disability Cover up to N1million;

- HMO - comprehensive medical insurance cover for our drivers inclusive of their spouse and 4 children;

- Medical fees coverage in the event of accidents while riding with Fast Ride; and

- Opportunity to participate in the Company’s monthly Pension package – for drivers only; and

- 24/7 customer service (inclusive of office visitation within office hours).

The Fast Ride App was developed with user safety as a top priority while still being simple to use. A built-in facial recognition program ensures that the identities of the rider and the driver are verified before any ride as one of the app's security features.

To achieve its goal for the e-hailing business, Fast Ride has also worked with a number of pension and insurance firms, including Reliance HMO, Allianz Insurance Plc, Talisa Insurance Brokers, and Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, among others.

