A Nigerian man caused quite a stir at his traditional wedding as he refused to drink the palm wine offered to him

After receiving it from his bride, the man straightway poured all its content on the ground and stood up with the cup

The surprising incident was caught on camera and got many social media users talking for and against the man's action

It is the norm at Igbo traditional weddings that the groom receives palm wine from his bride, drinks it and dances forward with her to receive marital blessings after putting money in the container used in delivering the drink.

However, the reverse was the case at a recent traditional wedding, and this stirred reactions online.

He refused to drink the palm wine. Photo Credit: @chiomajecinta821

Source: TikTok

The moment caught on camera by a lady showed the groom pouring the palm wine on the ground after his bride handed it to him.

He then got up and proceeded forward with his bride, who seemed not to mind his action of not drinking the palm wine.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady, who shared the clip, wondered why the groom refused to drink the palm wine as the wedding custom demanded.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the groom's refusal to drink palm wine from his bride

Queen Mira said:

"The man did the right thing because of poison Omo who God their save making the save himself."

Sweetchiomy said:

"I personally threw my drink away while trying to knee down & handed my hubby empty cup… The world is wicked."

christabelchioma6 said:

"Had it been my dad is alive,my future husband will drink it but since he is late,my husband will never drink it."

Kwinsandie said:

"If e reach ur turn tell ur husband to drink am make the blessings reach u well well."

PRADO MONEY said:

"Yhu want make dem charm am, ND again the 3 gods must drink first ND bless d marriage."

JOY OBIEZE said:

"Calm down dear…. Many things are beyond your understanding….. they world now not as it was before .. the guy wise."

Tyrex?¿ said:

"Taaaa.. u no no say pple de wicked.. omo trust no man… .. wen I did mine I didn’t drink it.. ah also poud mine away."

Bride refuses to marry groom on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a bride had refused to marry her groom on the wedding day.

The surprising incident caught on camera by one of the guests was shared on TikTok and got people talking.

The clip from a distance showed the bride looking confused as she stood with the groom before the church altar. Perhaps the pastor noticed her countenance, prompting him to ask the bride if she was not ready for the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng