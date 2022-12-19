What should have been a memorable moment for a couple went south following the bride's surprise action

The wife-to-be refused to go ahead with her marriage to the groom and caused a stir at the church's altar

Mixed reactions have trailed the wedding incident that was captured by a guest who graced the occasion

A Nigerian bride refused to marry the groom at their church wedding.

The surprising incident caught on camera by one of the guests was shared on TikTok and got people talking.

The clip made from a distance showed the bride looking howbeit confused as she stood with the groom before the altar.

Perhaps the pastor noticed her countenance and this prompted him to ask the bride if she is not ready for the marriage.

To people's shock, the bride responded to the pastor's message with a no. This sent the congregation into a frenzy.

The pastor did try to calm the guests.

Social media reactions

use @oriade_kindlove said:

"Why she make the guy ready for the marriage before this day...... na she know waiting dey go on."

D’mmyReflect said:

"He get one bobo wey I plan to do this thing for… but person advice me na him make me leave ham I’m sure she has her reason sha."

ajokeade851 said:

"Omo there’s something fishy maybe the groom don offend her Abi her village people is after her."

osazeeomoruyi130 said:

"Ogbanje, Abiku, Marine spirit.

"Her spirit husband showed up and activated her against marrying him.

"Don't doubt me please."

La gaff said:

"Juju expire for church."

Evil__ꪻꪖᛕꫀ᥅ said:

"Na why person suppose to Dey carry cord for pocket!! She go pay me from A-Z."

bonpillobagi said:

"Spiritual husband is around her."

