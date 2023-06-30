For offering him his meal while still standing, a Nigerian man refused to collect the food from his wife

The man told her he is a traditional man and insisted she must go on her knees if she wants to offer him food

A funny drama ensued in the clip as the couple's showcase elicited massive reactions on social media

A Nigerian woman was stunned as her husband ordered her to go on her knees before he takes food from her.

This was seen in a hilarious video the couple shared on their TikTok page, @sasha_mac_reality.

She had to kneel to serve her husband. Photo Credit: @sasha_mac_reality

Source: TikTok

She had entered the room he was seated in and handed him his food. Calmly, the man corrected her, saying he is a traditional man and that she was supposed to know what to do.

Without hesitation, the woman went on her knees and said some nice words, as directed by her husband, before he took the plate of food.

While leaving the scene, she joked about him purging from eating the food.

Watch the video below:

The couple's video left netizens in stitches

MAGASCO BAMENDABOY said:

"This man funny bad .buy her what ever she wants in this life and love her my brother you are blessed."

user9988694623748 said:

"Wan go de play madam, God bless u for doing that for ur man.

''We no de play with respect ooo."

skyz said:

"Kneeling down for ur husband, in my tradition women do it and I am still fascinated hw far we respect and cherish them back."

Atugonza Philomena said:

"Traditional man eating food in bedroom where magic happens.

"Disrespectful for bedroom."

J Roll said:

"Handed my iPad to my girl to show her this video. Now my head hurt and I need a new iPad."

Patrickoge said:

"I go try this thing for my mama house now am homeless."

Ginola said:

"Problem no hard to resolve o. For the moment, see how she resolve the problem. The guy go go about town telling people, my wife knees to serve me."

ibeno irep said:

"She actually went to open the door for her baby. women multitasking."

Oyinbo lady serves her Nigerian hubby food like a king

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo lady had served her husband food in a special manner.

The lady, in the TikTok clip, appeared on the scene carrying a tray containing his meal and went on her knees as she placed the tray on the table before her husband.

Next, she held up a bowl of water and smiled lovingly as her husband washed his hand in it. Afterwards, she sat beside him and cleaned his mouth as he ate.

Source: Legit.ng