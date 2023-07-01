A video of a gloomy groom who looked unhappy as his wife capture their moment together in a car has gone viral on TikTok

A video showing a sad groom who appeared unhappy while his bride recorded their moment in a vehicle has attracted many people on TikTok.

The bride was singing a song with enthusiasm and emotion while the groom frowned and looked deep in thought, as if he had something troubling his mind.

Groom unhappy on wedding day. Photo credit: @agba_monie

Source: TikTok

Video of groom frowning after wedding goes viral

Many viewers wondered if it was the harsh economic situation in Nigeria that made the man regret his choice of marrying.

In the clip, the wife can be seen lip-syncing and dancing to a Hausa song, while the husband stared out of the window with a frown on his face.

He does not seem to care about his wife's performance, which she clearly enjoyed.

Some viewers found the video funny and praised the wife for her confidence and energy.

They also complimented her voice and beauty.

However, others were concerned about the husband's mood and wondered if he was happy in his marriage.

They suggested that he might be stressed or depressed because of the economic situation in Nigeria, which has worsened over the past few years.

Some users commented that the husband might be regretting his marriage because of the financial burden it entails.

Find the video about the frowning groom and happy bride below

