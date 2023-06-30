After several months of being apart, a Nigerian man named Gift has finally reunited with his Canadian lover

Gift met his white heartthrob after he messaged her on Instagram and their relationship blossomed from there

A lovely video showing how his Canadian wife and kid received him at the airport abroad melted hearts

A Nigerian man, Gift, has reunited with his Canadian wife, Natasha, after several months of a long-distance relationship.

About two years ago, the couple met on Instagram after Gift messaged her over an Instagram story she shared.

Natasha and Gift reunited after several months apart. Photo Credit: @heyitsnjk

Source: TikTok

At the airport in Canada, Natasha and her boy welcomed Gift bearing colourful cardboards that had sweet messages.

An excited Gift lifted up the fine lad and hugged his wife and they afterward posed for pictures with the cardboards.

The couple's video sent netizens into a frenzy.

Netizens react to Gift's video

Chidera Wisdom said:

"Congratulations I tap into this blessing for my big brother let his dreams of traveling abroad come to pass in Jesus name."

Mitzy & Jahkwere said:

"I’m crying!!! I’m so happy for all three of you. Love you guys. We thank Jehovah for bringing tou together. May he will bless your marriage."

Darling Doris said:

"Congratulations to you again. @Natasha & Gift hope this doesn't offend you tho, but I had a dream that you gave birth to a really adorable baby."

Ore Oluwabukunmi said:

"Omo na only this guy I see wey survive imagination….. imagination no kill am."

dancefatmama said:

"Wonderful news can't wait to see you both ❤️we will probably come to one day of your convention .Love you my adoptive family."

Roxan Rodano said:

"Oh wow. this is so beautiful. congratulations you guys congratulations to the baby too. God is sooo good."

