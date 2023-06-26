A young lady has taken to social media to showcase the stunning gift her younger sister's boyfriend got for her

The boy, who is 16 years old, bought his younger lover a 50-inch TV to mark their one-year anniversary

Many people were divided over the matter, with some enquring about what the boy does for a living

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A lady has sent social media into a frenzy over the gift her younger sister's 16-year-old boyfriend got her.

On Twitter, the lady, @lulnille, shared a photo of the flat-screen TV in its carton of purchase, saying it is a 50-inch Roku TV.

He bought a 50-inch TV for his younger girlfriend. Photo Credit: @lulnille

Source: Twitter

She explained that her sister and the lad have dated for a year and the gift was to mark their one-year anniversary of dating.

@lulnille further revealed that her sister is 15 years old. Her post gained massive traction and divided netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A select few wanted to know the boy's occupation, while some did not find fault in the TV gesture.

See her tweet below:

The boy's 50-inch gift causes uproar

@101petpeeves said:

"Love this for her! I had my first bf at 15 & he had his big brother drive us to Disney world. When love is strong boys will move mountainssss."

@tjthearchitect said:

"She’s 15 and u bragging about a boyfriend. Then a tv then they doing it big? What is wrong with the so called sistas. Where they getting this from and why u bragging about a child in a relationship. SMH sick."

@amudaDewale said:

"A good fam will reject it.

"Guess they’ve been dating when she was 14 da.mn!

"Poor parenting!!!"

@Mzz_venomous said:

"15yrs n 1 yr anniversary.. could never be in my family down here in this generation. 15 them books gonna be your bf until u start making your own money."

@ThrashthatKoko said:

"A 15 year old can have a boyfriend and probably also have sex and have a baby but when we say let them get married ppl say they are too young to consent."

@Asanele20729203 said:

"Is a 15 year old not under age, for dating. 1 year anniversary that means she started dating at 14. Times have changed."

Nigerian lady gifts boyfriend N1.5m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had gifted her boyfriend N1.5 million on his birthday.

The celebrant showcased his cash gift on TikTok, saying she is the first girl in Nigeria to do such. In the clip, he is seen hugging and kissing his girlfriend as he showed off a large board that spelt out the sum she gave him.

As he celebrated with the board, a lady stepped forward and handed him a glass box containing new N500 notes.

Source: Legit.ng