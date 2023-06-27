A man has generated reactions on Twitter because of how high he hung his television in the living room

In a photo that has gone viral, the TV hung several inches above the shelve and heads would have to be lifted to watch it

Many people who reacted to the photo argue that children are the reason why a parent would hang a TV that high

A photo of a television set hung high in a living room has gone viral and attracted reactions on Twitter.

In the photo which was posted by @Lifematician, the TV hung very close to the ceiling.

The television is hung close to the ceiling. Photo credit: Twitter/@Lifematician and Getty Images/Andresr.

Source: UGC

There is a shelve in the room, but the TV was not placed on it as it hung several inches above.

Photo of television set hung very close to the ceiling

While posting the photo, the man wondered why the television would hang that high in the room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another Twitter user, @Letter_to_Jack quoted the tweet and said one can only understand if one has a child at home.

In his opinion, the TV was probably hung that high to protect it from children who may want to pull and break it out of curiosity.

He wrote:

"When you have kids in the house, you'll know why. If your first born is a boy, lessons will be learnt."

Teach children to respect boundaries at home

Some people, however, disagree that children can just break things at home and get away with it.

Speaking to Legit.ng while reacting to the photo of the television, a teacher Chinaza Victoria insists today's parents are to blame if children are spoiling items at home.

Chinaza told Legit.ng that parents these days are ignoring the excesses of their children and are not teaching them to respect boundaries.

Her words:

"Parents nowadays are trying, by all means, to not be like their parents or adopt their parent's method of raising kids because they want to be woke. By doing this, they tend to ignore the excesses of their kids and let them have their way all the time in the guise of "they are just being kids". Parents have failed to educate their kids on boundaries and what should or should not be done. These modern parents feel they know better, hence the problem of today.

Chinaza insists that children can recognise boundaries, such as not pulling and breaking a television if they are tutored not to.

She said:

"Kids are capable of knowing and recognizing boundaries, not just boundaries but even signals. Kids respect whatever you teach them, it only requires patience and practice."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man hangs his TV up

@Etim923 said:

"I have a firstborn son and he doesn’t mess with the Tv as low as it is. He is trained not to."

@Iamharphyz commented:

"My son is less than two and the day he threw something at the tv that was the last time he tried such. My kids know they shouldn’t play anywhere near the tv."

@MrOlaoluwa_ said:

"My 3-year-old niece carried a sponge and soap water one afternoon and was about to wash the TV."

Little child breaks many eggs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a child broke one crate of eggs in the kitchen, and her father cried out.

Photos of the broken eggs went viral on social media and generated many reactions.

The man joked he would punish the girl by banishing her from the house.

Source: Legit.ng