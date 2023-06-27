More than 234k fans have liked a short TikTok video of a short-looking lady who danced for an elderly man

The sweet dance video, which was posted by @lilibeth0718 has also received more than 5.9 million views

As of the afternoon of June 27, the video has continued to trend on TikTok, where it has been shared over 15.5k times

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video of a short-looking lady who danced in front of an elderly man.

In the 15 seconds video posted by @lilibeth0718 the lady was dressed in a tight bum shot which brought out her beautiful shape.

The short lady danced sweetly for an old man. Photo credit: TikTok/@lilibeth0718.

More interesting is the fact that the elderly man who enjoyed the entertaining dance also looked short and diminutive.

The dance session seemed to have happened at home. The man was sitting in the house when the lady started dancing.

Short lady who danced for a short man goes viral on TikTok

She started dancing with her back and moving to where the man sat. It was like she wanted to sit on his lap.

It is not clear if the short lady and the short man are in any relationship, but someone in the comment section said the man is her husband.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@addamourad8 said:

"Very pretty and beautiful cute woman."

@Diane reacted:

"It's not the father, it's the husband."

@God is love said:

"Mom watch out, the old man there is already shaking, take it easy with him."

@brunoshooster commented:

"I like short women but I adore you."

@user414217727782 asked:

"Is that your dad?"

@Karen Prada said:

"It's a little demonstration of love."

@marthesidoniengobalomog asked:

"Do you want to kill the old man? The father is already there, my brother is shaking."

Source: Legit.ng