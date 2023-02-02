A thoughtful young lady made her lover richer on his birthday by surprising him with a whopping sum of money

The excited man showed off wads of the new N500 notes totaling N1.5 million she arranged in a glass box for him

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many remarked that the young man is reaping what he sowed in her life

A Nigerian lady caused quite a stir after she gave her boyfriend N1.5 million of the new notes as his birthday gift.

The celebrant showcased his cash birthday gift on TikTok, saying she is the first girl in Nigeria to do such.

She gave him N1.5 million in cash. Photo Credit: TikTok/@blizzo45

Source: UGC

In the clip, he is seen hugging and kissing his girlfriend as he showed off a large board that spelt out the sum she gave him.

As he celebrated with the board, a lady stepped forward and handed him a glass box containing new N500 notes.

The young man was overjoyed and kept screaming to someone in the background about what he received.

Social media reactions

Se xy gold said:

"Na who sow go reap."

Sandy perry said:

"It depends on what she’s earning from him nah…. You give your girl 30k per month Dey expect 1m for your birthday make she rob bank."

Zion said:

''Lol money wey you first give her she save an give you backGirls can never they are always a liability bro. Don’t fall for it.''

Tammy collections said:

"Wat if other girls do but don’t like casting just like my brother gf only those that re present saw the surprise she hate casting herself cus of bills."

Amaka pretty said:

''Guy na Bec say the boy dey take care of her so she can do anything for her so if not the boy for ask her were she for see the money them support each."

Okotie Deborah said:

"For girl to give you 1.5m my brother you be man na you b d real odogwu because my sister dn cash out well well."

ladygaga904 said:

"Na bf way calm down ah fit do this one for ohhhh, I no fit use my own money ni na his own money I go use style Dey collect small small."

Source: Legit.ng