A lady who had been owing her friends for four years got surprised on her wedding day when all her creditors attended the event

The friends helped themselves with the money wedding guests sprayed the couple, converting it to the money the bride owed

Nigerians who read the development said they loved the way the friends handled the matter and settled the debts

A lady has gone online to narrate the story of her sister's friend, who owed many people a lot of money.

According to her (@T_nsofor), the lady was rude to her creditors, who were also her friends.

Bride's debt settled on wedding day

The debtor was getting married, and on the wedding day, all her friends showed up.

They took their time to pick all the money people sprayed the couple as their payments. The lady said everybody got what they were owed back.

In a subsequent tweet, @T_nsofor responded to people asking how the bride owed many people. She revealed that years ago, the lady advertised a product, and those people paid, but she never delivered.

She also refused to do a refund, saying it was not her fault.

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MrFelixNnorom said:

"Money recovered, friendships intact! No quarrel, no fighting."

@panthera_xx said:

"4 years ago? That's crazy."

@Noble_shmurda said:

"Imagine paying 10k for transport just to go and collect 15k from a debtor."

The lady replied:

"After 4yrs, it wasn't really about the money anymore."

@nonyeagudozie said:

"Pls introduce me to your sister and friends. I need them by my corner."

@Ibnabbas001 said:

"No love lost. No love found. Enjoy your Honey moon Baby gia. See you nine months after."

@oneman_official said:

"I have someone owing me N289k, thanks for the update."

@dokchizzy said:

"My friend is owing me money since 2020, na to just wait for his wedding be that."

@Andygreat44 said:

"My own be say the person wey dey owe me don marry already. Wetin I go do like this."

@OnuohaIhechi said:

"I love stories with this kinda happy ending."

@TemitopeCyphers said:

"The audacity of you being a serial debtor and still having a wedding. Lmao!"

