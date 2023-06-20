Years after she got married, a lady has lamented on social media that she regretted making such a move

According to her, her former hubby made her hate marriage and added that it is a stigma she'd live with for life

Many social media users showed support to the lady over her marital regrets as people offered advice

A businesswoman has revealed that she regretted walking down the aisle years ago.

In a TikTok post showing her in a wedding gown, the woman ranted that forever was too long to be with a toxic partner.

She said she regretted getting married. Photo Credit: @onlyonemathair

Source: TikTok

Aiming a dig at her former hubby, she said things would have been better if he didn't let his anger take control.

She blamed him for making her hate marriage, saying all she wanted was peace but he lied to her.

The divorcee said all efforts at forgetting her past marriage have been abortive and lamented that it is a stigma she would live with for life.

Her post elicited emotional reactions.

See her post below:

People react to the divorcee's rant

blaire said:

"You are on the safe side now ok.

"I walked out of a 4 years toxic relationship and life been hard bt it ws better wishing for what I can never have."

Merit Dieke said:

"We should normalize in charming our husbands I swear cos y would u gt married to me nd I regret everything."

akomahpearlihedin said:

"My love you did the best, you deserve to be loved, respected, cherished not treated like u mean nothing,u took a bold step that most women won't take."

beckyrukky1 said:

"A failed marriage isn’t a failed life, is better u walk away than leaving ur precious child or children in dis world alone."

Karoobruthe said:

"I’m still surprised about what I’m hearing,Indeed you are strong,may God Almighty guide and protect you and Diana."

Hairbyberyl said:

"Leaving a toxic marriage isn’t a stigma please don’t judge yourself."

Man says he regrets marrying his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had opened up about regretting his marriage to his wife.

In a tweet, Khadiri expressed his regrets while claiming that everything about his wife is fake. He went ahead to state that he would never think of marrying his wife if he was given another opportunity. In his words:

"I terribly regret marrying my current wife. Everything about her is fake and I won't dare marry her again if I come back to this world. Of course, I would love to marry if I come back to this world again."

Source: Legit.ng