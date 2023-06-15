A Nigerian lady has shared screenshots of her boyfriend's messages after she played a prank on him

The lady claimed that another guy wanted to take her out and she sought permission from her boyfriend

However, the young man was not having it as he immediately vented his anger and warned her not to come back

A funny Nigerian lady recently pranked her boyfriend and shared his reaction on TikTok.

In her conversation with her boyfriend, she claimed that she wanted to hang out with another guy who promised to make her day a spectacular one.

Lady pranks boyfriend about date with another man

Source: TikTok

Her boyfriend was not having it as he immediately began to give her a rude attitude while throwing questions at her.

He went ahead to ask her how she claimed to love him but was willing to go out with another guy.

While venting his anger over the situation, he instructed her not to come back to him after the date before she informed him that it was a prank.

The funny lady shared the conversation online, and it has since gone viral. Many netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the prank.

While many criticized the woman for playing with her boyfriend's emotions, others found the chats very intriguing.

Reactions as lady plays serious prank on boyfriend

Jesse Monty said:

“The boy dey talk too much. If my girlfriend is mad let her come and be telling me such, won't even stress the issue. You can go, but as you are going to see him, don't come back, just remain with him. Imagine even asking me what to wear to goan see another man. Hmmm. okay.”

Ebelechukwu Eliana Onwudiwe said:

“Nahhhhhhh. The guy showed some red flags even in communicating his anger, he should have not used that f word abeg. His anger is not good.”

Nicholas Omekara reacted:

“Most of you ladies can just be deliberately dümb and foólish some times. Unnecessary rough play until person wound or you start filling how partner with doubts. Tomorrow you'll say he's insecure, he's got trust issues, trust issues kee you there Ewu.”

Empress Chimzi reacted:

“Allow the singles to breath please. Don't suffocate us!!”

Bolanle Joseph commented:

“I think the guy reaction is normal. Anybody can get angry at this and I would say he is the type that gets angry easily The moment he said "you can go" , she should already sense anger in that response and stop. But she went on and on spouting. There are better ways to test our guys definitely not like dis especially those with anger issue.”

Deeva OluEbube Felix said:

“Why would he ask her to f* off though.”

Margaret Odeh reacted:

“If you want to go, you can go.”

Emmanuel Olanivi said:

“How do you all behave like this na.. so because someone is dating you, no more interaction with the opposite sex? Why date someone you dont trust? This generation sef una too dey do.”

Hajia Rofee'ah Moromoke said:

“This is hilarious.”

Fah Vy said:

“This is so him Gosh the fact that my phone rings and someone else is calling with his name saved with love emoji imma be doing alot of explanation.”

Dan lel commented:

“Rough play.”

Prisca Nwabuilo said:

“Wait oh. So is it really wrong to hang out with male friends cos one is in a relationship? So I no go keep male friends maka relationship? she even told him oh. This must be a joke shey.”

Naná Yhaar commented:

“If she goes out with his friend, does it mean she will sleep with him? smh.”

Watch the video below:

Lady leaks her chat with boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a happy lady has shared a sneak peek of what she enjoys from her man, whom she named the 'sweetest man on Earth'.

According to her, her romantic lover showers her with love and sweet words daily via WhatsApp Messenger. She shared the sweet messages she received from the young man on WhatsApp, and massive reactions trailed the screenshots.

While some people gushed over their love, others maintained that her man was unemployed. Sharing the screenshots on Twitter, the lady identified as @linadiva4 said: "This is what you get when you’re dating the most sweetest man on earth. love you baby."

