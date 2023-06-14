A Nigerian man has shared how he visited his sick girlfriend after finding out about her state of health

The young man brushed off his fear of water and travelled by boat and had to deal with bus sickness after he switched means of transportation

His travel journey sent social media into a frenzy with many single people criticising him for disturbing their peace

A Nigerian man got many talking after he travelled for hours to visit his girlfriend who he learnt was sick.

He said he had to leave school owing to his girlfriend's condition and documented how he journeyed to her place.

He took a boat to visit his sick girlfriend. Photo Credit: @ayo_ex

Source: TikTok

In between, the young man travelled by boat and admitted that he had a fear of water but had to overcome it. Afterwards, he continued his journey with a vehicle and lamented having bus sickness.

When he eventually got to his girlfriend's place, the lady appeared shy and threw her face away while blushing. She then got up to meet her man.

His journey shared on TikTok has amassed over 600k views at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lovebirds' video

younggg_4441 said:

"Huh huh what q caring boyfriend I pray for someone exactly like u."

Loyalty said:

"Bro all this one no really matter you sleep Abi you no sleep? What happened during the midnight."

movich said:

"Better run fast.

"Boya you go catch the backup guy this time."

Chivas said:

"If na illegal migration talk o . Which one be say you follow the fastest route."

@Stephens Hope 3 said:

"You guys should allow us the single people to breath plss."

Stephen Felicia Precious said:

"They say Love in the Air but this is Love on the Land, i can relate my darling cos we need and worth it."

lenalare2 said:

"Let the Single breathe , don’t suffocate us."

darkskinned__derbbie said:

"Aww so sweet.

"But let the single breathe."

