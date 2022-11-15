A Twitter user @Khadiri has openly expressed his regrets about falling in love and tying the knot with his wife

@Khadiri revealed in a heartbreaking tweet that he wouldn't get married to his wife if he were given another chance

Speaking on the reason for his outburst, the young man claimed that everything about his wife is fake

A Twitter user @Khadiri has lamented bitterly after tying the knot with his beautiful wife.

In his recent tweet, Khadiri expressed his regrets while claiming that everything about his wife is fake.

Marital problem Photo Credit: @Chuck Savage

Source: Getty Images

He went ahead to state that he would never think of marrying his wife if he was given another opportunity.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I terribly regret marrying my current wife. Everything about her is fake and I won't dare marry her again if I come back to this world. Of course I would love to marry if I come back to this world again."

Social media reactions

YgTune said:

"Some girls can hide things so well if your not patient you won’t know anything, na make God help person o."

Jhydo Flames wrote:

"I once dated a girl for over one year, she ll take permission from me before going out, go to church, behaved homely and responsible, the first week after we broke up, she posted a video of herself on whatsap, dancing in the club and smoking shisha, I was wowed."

Shimer Alex reacted:

"It's called commitment that's y they say love is the least among the things needed to keep a marriage coz it can die out any day for any reason. It's that commitment and respect that keeps people pushing on and holding on, trying to make things better."

Millicent Christopher commented:

"Lots of real girls out there but you men will prefer the ones with fake assets. You want her this, you want her that. Blah blah blah. Making marriage look scary."

Maris added:

"Baba, at a point I felt same thing wen i married frm d venue of d weding we started having issues but wit time, we are sortin ourselves out n God is helping us. May God help u find peace in your marriage just as he helped me. But we men ned to calm down too."

See tweet below:

Man says marriage was a mistake he'd never repeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a South African man, Miles Montego, is hurting after his marriage failed. The once married man caused a huge stir on social media platform Twitter as he shared what he described as the worst mistake he ever made.

In a now unavailable Tweet, reshared by different media outlets, Miles announced that he was no longer married. He shared a photo from his wedding accompanied by a heartbreaking message.

Miles's post elicited mixed reactions online and shockingly, quite a number of men revealed they had divorced their wives recently and others were planning to as soon as possible.

Source: Legit.ng