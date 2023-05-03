A Nigerian man is at loggerheads with his wife and is set to sue her for forgery after the stunt she pulled on him

A few years after their marriage, the lady said she was no longer interested and took her husband to court, laying claims to his properties

She removed all the original property documents from their safe at home without her husband's knowledge and had them in her name

A Nigerian woman may be in for serious trouble after her husband discovered her plans to take over all his properties and quashed them.

A tweep, Oloye, who shared the story on Twitter said the man returned from the United Kingdom after divorcing his wife there and remarried a Nigerian lady.

A few years after their marriage, the Nigerian lady said she has lost interest and filed for a divorce while laying claims to all his properties - exotic cars and a house.

Oloye said that the woman got access to the safe where her husband kept the original documents and secretly forged them.

In court, she said owned all the properties as she had already put the ownership of the house in her name.

Luckily for the man, his lawyer brought forward private copies of the original documents which his wife had forged and this court quash the woman's pieces of evidence.

The man is now considering suing his wife for forgery after finalising their divorce.

Reactions on social media

@GaniyuHakeem7 said:

"Correct. He should sue her for theft also. She should be sued for any charges available on this earth."

@0mokafe said:

"Lol, Nigerian ladies don dey hustle properties too after divorce?? Wahala!! for this 9ja?? olopa ma ko everybody las las."

@addel_cares said:

"The funniest part of those story is that if that man decides to Sue her for Forgery , the whole villagers would gather to beg him and remind him of how she is only a woman and please leave it for God."

@cellsofwisdom said:

"And if she can’t afford the fines (perhaps that’s the penalty- i don’t know), she can go to jail. She must face full consequences."

@Farouk_Mokwa said:

"In all you do, take 21 hrs of every day to fear women, the remaining 3 hrs should be used to study those who don't fear women so that you can fear them."

