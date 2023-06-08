Popular TikTok content creator @Chullaway, known for his food competition videos, recently shared a new video that caught the attention of their followers

Popular TikTok content creator @Chullaway, known for creating food competition content, recently shared a captivating video.

The video featured three men seated together, engaging in a competition involving three hefty loaves of bread and big cokes. As the challenge began, he promised to give the winner 10k.

A crowd gathered behind them, eagerly observing the action unfold.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation as the participants tackled the task before them.

Naija men battle over 10k in bread-eating challenge. Photo Source: TikTok/@chullaway

Source: TikTok

The men showcased their determination and skill in devouring the substantial bread loaves with each bite.

@Chullaway's TikTok video gave viewers, an entertaining display of food competition, leaving them intrigued and curious about the outcome.

The engaging content attracted attention and engagement from the online community, further solidifying @Chullaway's reputation as a talented and creative TikTok content creator.

Social media reaction to the food competition video

@joseph_jay02 said:

"Who the hell finishes a loaf of bread."

@ernestprinze noted:

"Because of 10k?"

@maybinmuwaya said:

"The undefeated has been defeated...my spanner .

@korex_codm commented:

"Poor cameraman, ignoring the third guy, the...wannabe winner."

@biggidon22 said:

"Spanner should be big by time for all the food competitions he has been doing."

@great_man4eva:

"The moment Spanna wet up the bread he won?."

@jeffreyuche:

"Even the tools spanner shock no say e no easy."

@danielkimani849 complained:

"Poor cameraman, ignoring the third guy, the...wannabe winner."

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng