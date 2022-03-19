A young lady's manner of eating at a food competition has got many people talking on social media

The lady's speed with the food got her accolades from the crowd who stood around watching during the competition

Immediately the lady beat outmatched her male competitor, she stood up energetically and rejoiced

A young lady has stirred massive reactions on social media as a video shared by Yabaleft Online showed her in a food competition with a man.

In the clip, the lady surprisingly gobbled down swallows and a large portion of draw soup in seconds while the man dallied.

Her clothes were never stained

Immediately she finished the food, the lady jumped up in joy as people around rejoiced with her. Behind her is a setting that looks like the competition's panel of judges.

Despite the lady eating so fast, her white top was not in any way stained. Many people were amazed by this.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 200 comments with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ayohorlabam said:

"Felt irritated."

spunkysessentials said:

"No one does actually, na competition be this naaa."

lawdahmassi said:

"Fear slim people when it comes to food. They can eat house."

leeleeorganicskincare said:

"Her cloth no even stain."

_olops_ said:

"She won but at what expense?"

