A video has surfaced online showcasing a lecturer at Heritage Polytechnic in Nigeria, who has taken a unique approach to teaching by incorporating fun and dance

In the video, the lecturer energetically danced 'Gbese,' a popular Nigerian dance style

The lively and engaging teaching style of the lecturer has garnered attention and praise from viewers

A video capturing a heartwarming moment at Heritage Polytechnic in Nigeria has gone viral, as it showcased a lecturer who infused fun into his teaching style.

He danced the popular Nigerian dance move 'Gbese' while engaging with his students.

Naija lecturer dances to teach. Photo source: TikTok/@deviyoung

Source: TikTok

The lecturer's lively dance moves added an element of excitement as he listed essential points during the lecture.

The video drew attention and admiration from viewers, with one person commenting, "What could have brought such joy to a lecturer to teach in such a lively manner ."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This unique teaching approach entertained the students and demonstrated the lecturer's dedication to creating an engaging and enjoyable learning environment.

Social media reactions gathered from the dancing lecturer video:

@mummyfirstfruit noted:

"it can never be Otefe polytechnic lecture dey strong face come class."

@oluwakikky6 said:

"If u forget wetin the guy teach u this day, I swear u no fit know anything for ur life again."

@user7842773410721 commented:

"College of Health Sciences And Management Technology Aba Abia State... My HOD is A Whole Vibe."

@bams0014 said:

"And the person wey go fail go still fail learning is not for some people ."

@henrygson4u said:

"Una be advanced secondary school na. wetin be this."

@lc.maria001 said:

"He just got paid."

@emmanuelprevail1:

"Don't my physio......lecturer make him dey shout for lecture hall…I no want carryover abegcourse no dey easy abeg."

@fortunate_300:

"If you don't remember inside Exam Hall...just know say nah your village people dey follow ,"

@nizgolden noted:

z

Watch video:

Nigerian lecturer shakes his waist for students in class, video trends

In another thrilling story, Legit.ng reported how a Nigerian lady shared an adorable video to reveal her lecturer's teaching method in class In the cute video shared via her.

According to the TikTok account, the lecturer was seen dancing in front of the class while teaching.

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many complimenting the lecturer for his approach.

Source: Legit.ng